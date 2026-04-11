Overworld's Waypoint-1.5 brings AI-generated 3D worlds to Mac and Windows on consumer hardware

AI startup Overworld has released Waypoint-1.5, an update to its real-time world simulation system that generates interactive 3D worlds on consumer hardware. The software now runs on Mac and Windows for the first time, with two model tiers: 720p at 60 frames per second for high-performance systems, and 360p for a broader range of gaming PCs with NVIDIA RTX graphics cards and eventually Apple Silicon.

Compared to the earlier Waypoint 1.0 and 1.1 releases, the new version delivers noticeably better visual quality, improved efficiency, and stronger system performance, all while being half the size. Overworld says the model was trained on roughly 100 times more data than the original version.

Users can install the software locally through the Biome runtime environment or try it out via browser streaming at Overworld.stream. More details are available at over.world.

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