AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Perplexity: 500 million dollar round could value AI startup at 14 billion

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Perplexity, the AI startup known for its generative search engine, is reportedly close to raising $500 million in a new funding round that would value the company at $14 billion. That marks an increase of more than 50 percent since the end of 2024, according to the Wall Street Journal. Venture capital firm Accel is expected to lead the round, with partner Sameer Gandhi likely joining Perplexity's board. Perplexity offers a search engine powered by generative AI that returns direct answers with sources instead of traditional lists of links. The company is also developing its own web browser, Comet, and has released an AI assistant for smartphones. Perplexity competes with Google's AI Overviews, ChatGPT's search, and has faced criticism from publishers like the New York Times.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
WSJ
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Perplexity AI to come pre-installed on Samsung and Motorola smartphones

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Apple Vision Pro will get new accessibility features later this year Playstation VR2’s most stunning VR games are on sale right now Golden Gloves launches official VR boxing tournament on Meta Quest MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Perplexity AI removes Chinese censorship from Deepseek R1

AI in practice

Perplexity uses Deepseek-R1 to offer Deep Research 10 times cheaper than OpenAI

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Perplexity: 500 million dollar round could value AI startup at 14 billion

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice
Update

US Copyright Office says fair use does not cover AI trained on "vast troves of copyrighted works

AI and society

US think tank warns of "reverse brain drain" in China's AI sector

AI and society

Researchers used AI to manipulate Reddit users, scrapped study after backlash

Google News