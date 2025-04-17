AI in practice
Perplexity AI to come pre-installed on Samsung and Motorola smartphones

Perplexity AI to come pre-installed on Samsung and Motorola smartphones
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
The AI startup Perplexity AI is pursuing integration deals with major smartphone manufacturers, securing an agreement with Motorola while continuing discussions with Samsung Electronics despite the latter's strong ties to Google.

According to Bloomberg sources familiar with the matter, Perplexity AI is in early talks with Samsung about potential integration options. These include offering Perplexity as an alternative AI assistant, pre-installing the Perplexity app on smartphones, or featuring it prominently in the Galaxy Store.

A partnership with Samsung, which holds approximately 20 percent of the global smartphone market share, would represent a significant milestone for the U.S. startup founded in 2022. However, Samsung's long-standing relationship with Google, which provides many AI features through its Gemini model and serves as the default search engine, could complicate negotiations.

Despite these existing ties, Samsung has maintained connections with Perplexity. The company's investment arm, Samsung NEXT, invested in the startup in 2024. Bloomberg reports that discussions are underway for another funding round that could double Perplexity's valuation to $18 billion, with the startup aiming to raise up to $1 billion.

Motorola partnership moves forward

While Samsung talks continue, Lenovo-owned Motorola has already agreed to pre-install Perplexity as an alternative to Google Gemini on upcoming devices. The official announcement is scheduled for April 24 at a product event in New York.

Recently, Perplexity also announced a partnership with Deutsche Telekom, providing AI technology for an AI-focused smartphone planned for release in 2025.

Summary
  • Perplexity AI has struck a deal with Lenovo: The US startup's AI app will be pre-installed on new Motorola Razr smartphones as an alternative to Google Gemini. The official announcement is scheduled for April 24th.
  • Perplexity is in talks with Samsung about a possible integration on Galaxy devices, e.g. as an alternative assistant or via pre-installation in the Galaxy Store. Samsung is also an investor through its subsidiary Samsung NEXT.
  • Perplexity is targeting a new round of funding that would raise up to $1 billion at a valuation of $18 billion. Samsung may also participate.
Perplexity AI to come pre-installed on Samsung and Motorola smartphones

