Perplexity Computer bundles rival AI models into one agentic workflow system for $200 a month

Perplexity has launched "Perplexity Computer," a new chat interface that pulls together multiple agentic AI models into a single system. Similar to Claude Cowork, but browser-based and with access to models from different providers, it handles entire workflows on its own.

Users describe the outcome they want, and the system spins up sub-agents for web research, document creation, data processing, or API calls. According to Perplexity, AI models are becoming increasingly specialized, so a complete workflow needs access to all of them, a convenient argument for a company built on top of other providers' models, though that doesn't make it wrong.

Perplexity Computer currently runs Opus 4.6 as its core model, supplemented by Gemini, Grok, ChatGPT 5.2, Nano Banana for images, and Veo 3.1 for video. Each task gets its own secure environment with browser, file system, and tool connections. Perplexity Computer is available as part of the Max plan at 200 dollars per month.

