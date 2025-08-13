AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

Perplexity is trying to position itself alongside major tech brands with high-profile stunts

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Perplexity goes for another PR stunt: the AI startup offered Google $34.5 billion for its Chrome web browser, even though a sale isn't actually on the table. The company previously made public overtures toward TikTok in a similar bid for attention. With these stunts, Perplexity is trying to position itself alongside major tech brands, but it faces its own challenges, including multiple copyright lawsuits and mounting competition. The timing of the Chrome offer is notable, coming as a U.S. court weighs potential antitrust action against Google. According to the Wall Street Journal, Perplexity itself is valued at around $18 billion - about half the amount it offered for Chrome. Still, investors are reportedly willing to back the full amount. Perplexity says it would continue to support Chromium and keep Google as the default search engine. Most observers see the move as a play for attention, as Perplexity looks to stay relevant against rivals like OpenAI, xAI, and Anthropic.

Sources
WSJ
