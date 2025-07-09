Perplexity launches its AI browser "Comet"

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Perplexity has introduced "Comet," an AI-powered browser designed to replace traditional tabs with an interface that uses LLMs to help users navigate the web. With Comet, users can write emails, plan meetings, compare products, ask questions, or highlight text to get instant explanations. Perplexity says the goal is to make browsing simpler and give people better access to information. Comet will launch first for Perplexity Max subscribers at $200 per month, with access managed through a waitlist and invitation system starting this summer.

Video: Perplexity

