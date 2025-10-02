Perplexity's AI browser "Comet" is now freely available

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Perplexity is now making its AI browser "Comet" available for free. Comet includes a built-in AI assistant that helps with research, scheduling, and online shopping every time you open a new tab. Paid subscribers also get access to an email assistant and new background assistants that handle tasks automatically, but Perplexity hasn't shared details yet. A mobile version is in the works.

Video: Perplexity

As part of the Comet Plus partner program, Perplexity works with media companies like CNN, Conde Nast, Fortune, and the Washington Post. This is meant to avoid more lawsuits, since Perplexity uses content from other websites to power its answer engine without permission. Comet Plus costs $5 a month on its own, but it's included with Perplexity Pro and Max subscriptions.

