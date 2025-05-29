AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Perplexity's new Labs feature signals its shift toward being more like ChatGPT

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Perplexity has launched "Labs," a new feature for Pro users that can run complex projects like reports, tables, dashboards, or basic web apps. Unlike the faster "Research" mode, Labs works independently for over ten minutes, performing tasks such as web searches, running code, and creating files. Users can view their output in the "Assets" tab or display apps directly in the project. Examples are available in Perplexity's project gallery.

Ad

The move brings Perplexity closer to tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude, which have taken over much of its former lead in AI search. Labs is available now on the web, on iOS, with Mac and Windows versions coming soon.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Image: via Perplexity
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Perplexity: 500 million dollar round could value AI startup at 14 billion

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
An unofficial VR port of Counter-Strike 1.6 is coming to Meta Quest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are getting their own VR game Pimax Crystal Super: New Ultrawide optics push VR field of view to 140 degrees MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Perplexity AI to come pre-installed on Samsung and Motorola smartphones

AI in practice

Perplexity AI removes Chinese censorship from Deepseek R1

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Perplexity's new Labs feature signals its shift toward being more like ChatGPT

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Wait a minute! Researchers say AI's "chains of thought" are not signs of human-like reasoning

AI in practice

Anthropic releases Claude 4 with new safety measures targeting CBRN misuse

AI in practice

OpenAI launches Codex: Autonomous AI agents for software development

Google News