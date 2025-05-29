Perplexity's new Labs feature signals its shift toward being more like ChatGPT

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Perplexity has launched "Labs," a new feature for Pro users that can run complex projects like reports, tables, dashboards, or basic web apps. Unlike the faster "Research" mode, Labs works independently for over ten minutes, performing tasks such as web searches, running code, and creating files. Users can view their output in the "Assets" tab or display apps directly in the project. Examples are available in Perplexity's project gallery.

Ad

The move brings Perplexity closer to tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude, which have taken over much of its former lead in AI search. Labs is available now on the web, on iOS, with Mac and Windows versions coming soon.

Ad

Ad Join our community Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.