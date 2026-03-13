Perplexity's "Personal Computer" promises a tireless AI agent for $200 a month

Perplexity AI's "Personal Computer" is an AI assistant that works around the clock - handling emails, presentations, and app control. It runs on a dedicated Mac Mini connected to the user's local apps and Perplexity's servers, controllable from any device. CEO Aravind Srinivas called it a "digital proxy" that never sleeps on X. The service builds on Perplexity Computer, which launched in February and bundles multiple AI models.

Security features include a kill switch and an activity log. Access requires the Max subscription at 200 dollars per month, with only a waiting list available for now. Perplexity is also launching an enterprise version that connects to over 400 tools like Salesforce and Snowflake - the company claims it completed 3.25 years' worth of work internally in four weeks. The concept draws comparisons to the controversial OpenClaw, whose developer now works at OpenAI. Agent-based AI systems dominate the current landscape but face sharp criticism around resource demands and security vulnerabilities.

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