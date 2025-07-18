Perplexity's valuation soared to $18 billion after its latest funding round

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Perplexity's valuation has jumped to $18 billion, up from $14 billion just two months ago, according to the Financial Times. New investors paid the higher price after its latest funding round. The company’s annual revenue grew from $35 million in August 2023 to $150 million.

Ad

Investors include Nvidia, SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2, venture firms New Enterprise Associates and IVP, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Meta’s Yann LeCun. Perplexity offers an AI search engine and a paid browser called "Comet," which can handle tasks like shopping, summarizing social media, and sending emails. Apple is reportedly interested in acquiring the company.

Ad