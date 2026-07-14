PixVerse's $2B valuation shows investors still believe AI video generation has room for another winner

Singapore-based AI video startup PixVerse is now valued at over $2 billion after an extended Series C round. The company pulled in $439 million from investors including Alibaba, Lollapalooza Capital, and Mirae Asset. PixVerse was founded in 2023 by Wang Changhu, formerly of ByteDance, and Jaden Xie. It offers models for video generation, film production, and world models for game development.

PixVerse says it has more than 150 million registered users and 15 million monthly active users. Co-founder Xie told TechCrunch that only a handful of companies can deliver the quality needed. OpenAI shut down Sora 2, and Meta and Tencent have failed to build high-quality video models, he said.

The real edge isn't the data itself but how it's labeled. Changhu built the visual AI tech behind TikTok at ByteDance, a system that could label data with precision and feed stronger recommendations. That experience carries directly into PixVerse's video platform. Competition remains fierce, though. ByteDance, Midjourney, Google, Runway, Luma, and others are all pushing video and world models forward at a similar pace.

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