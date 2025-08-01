AI and society
Psychologist says ChatGPT helps understanding even if it may not understand

Eighty-one-year-old psychologist Harvey Lieberman describes ChatGPT as "not a crutch, but a cognitive prosthesis — an active extension of my thinking process."

In a recent New York Times essay, Lieberman explains how an experiment with ChatGPT turned into a daily routine. He treats the AI as a reliable thinking partner, using it to sharpen his language, deepen self-reflection, and even spark emotional resonance. At a stage in life when thoughts can slow down, Lieberman says ChatGPT has helped him "re-encounter my own voice."

"ChatGPT may not understand, but it made understanding possible."

Dr. Harvey Lieberman

ChatGPT has also drawn criticism for reinforcing users' beliefs and, in some cases, steering vulnerable or mentally ill people into negative thought patterns. OpenAI has acknowledged these risks.

