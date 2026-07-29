PwC has allegedly published AI-generated reports containing false or fabricated sources

After KPMG, PwC appears to be next. GPTZero found fabricated sources and false claims in four PwC Middle East reports (2024–2026). The worst offender, "Transforming Governance," is 84 percent likely to be entirely AI-generated. PwC uses the report to promote a product called "Citizen Pulse," claiming governments in Denmark, Saudi Arabia, the U.S., and Australia rely on it. No evidence supports those claims. Whether this is really an AI problem, though, is a separate question.

Reports with the highest AI scores also had the most false sources. GPTZero calls this "Vibe Citing," where references are cited loosely, often without correct titles, URLs, or authors, and don't actually support the claims they're attached to. The same thing happens in academia.

PwC Middle East told the Financial Times it takes accuracy seriously and is "updating a limited number of supporting citations." The firm didn't explain how the errors got in. GPTZero had already found fabricated sources at KPMG, Deloitte, and Ernst & Young.

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