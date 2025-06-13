Rabbit launches "intern," a software AI agent designed to handle team-level projects

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Rabbit, the US AI start-up best known for its rabbit r1 device, is launching a new product: "intern."

Unlike the company's earlier hardware, intern is a software-only digital assistant built to handle tasks like research, presentations, and website creation with no human input required. Rabbit is positioning intern as a general agent that can plan, execute, and deliver entire projects independently. The concept is similar to agentic systems like the Chinese AI agent Manus.

Rabbit sees intern as a virtual all-rounder, able to manage work that would normally take a whole team. The agent can develop interactive websites, assemble presentations and reports, and even build simple tools and games from scratch.

An AI intern that can plan and deliver

Intern works through simple text prompts. Users describe a goal, and the agent analyzes the request, breaks it into steps, completes any needed research, and delivers a finished product, whether that's a PDF, a website, or a functional tool.

Rabbit says intern decides on its own how much and what kind of research a task requires. The company promises results that are consistent, well-founded, and visually polished. Clear layouts and multimedia integration are designed to make outputs look like finished products.

Flat-rate pricing, with no tokens or credits

Intern uses a simple, task-based pricing model. For $99.99 per month, users get 30 tasks, regardless of complexity. Annual billing drops the monthly price to $69.99. For more flexibility, three tasks can be purchased individually for $29.99. The first three tasks are free to try.

Intern operates independently from the rabbit r1 hardware, which is still available without a subscription. Although Rabbit originally promised an agent-based operating system for r1, that feature is still not fully available.

Rabbit CEO Jesse Lyu says intern was built to address the issues that surfaced during the r1 launch. The new product spent two months in testing, collecting user feedback and benchmarking performance against other AI tools.

"While the r1 experience on day 1 was below our users expectation, our team heads down to fix it by 30+ OTAs and fixes on r1," Lyu writes. With intern, Rabbit is aiming to win back user trust.

A launch video filmed by rabbit shows intern responding to the same prompt as GPT o3 Pro, OpenAI Operator, Cursor, Perplexity Lab, and Manus. Demo links for each tool are available here.

