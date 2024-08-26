Rapper will.i.am launches AI radio app "RAiDiO.FYI"

Kim is a regular contributor to THE DECODER. He focuses on the ethical, economic, and political implications of AI.

Musician will.i.am has introduced a new AI-based app called RAiDiO.FYI. The platform aims to help creatives find ideas and offer a personalized radio experience.

The rapper and entrepreneur will.i.am has presented a new application called RAiDiO.FYI. According to the musician, it's an AI-supported platform that simulates the radio experience and allows users to interact with AI personalities and curate content based on their interests.

"I founded RAiDiO.FYI to expand and dimensionalize the radio experience," will.i.am described the motivation behind the project on "The Breakfast Club" radio show.

The free app is intended to act as a "creative co-pilot" and help users develop and refine their ideas. Will.i.am told Fox Business, "I have a persona that's never tired, and it can help me fine-tune my ideas that I have."

Essentially, the app will function as a chatbot with soundscapes: "We've simulated the format of a radio station where we have A.I. co-hosts, and you're able to have deep conversations around any subject that you're interested in, real-time information, historical information."

The underlying app "FYI.AI" is based on IBM technology and uses the Watson AI platform. It remains unclear which specific language model is used for the radio function. The functionality is reminiscent of ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode.

The rapper emphasizes that the app was carefully designed: "We have our partners and our RSS feeds, our internal journalists, to ensure that what we're reporting is all factual." At the same time, he warns of possible inaccuracies and encourages users to question the AI critically.

In addition to the radio function, the FYI.AI platform offers other features such as messaging, project management, and content production.

This is not will.i.am's first project involving AI and music. The musician is an active investor in the AI music company Udio.

