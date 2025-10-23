AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Reddit sets trap to catch Perplexity scraping its data from Google Search

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Reddit set a trap for the AI search company Perplexity to prove that it was scraping content from Google Search.

Ad

As part of a lawsuit against several data-scraping firms, Reddit accuses Perplexity of illegally using its content. To back up the claim, Reddit ran a targeted test. According to the lawsuit, Reddit created a "test post" that could "only be crawled by Google’s search engine and was not otherwise accessible anywhere on the internet." Within a few hours, the content from this post appeared in Perplexity's search results, which Reddit says demonstrates that Perplexity was scraping Google's search results.

This incident is just one part of a broader fight, as platforms like Reddit try to block the unauthorized use of their data to train AI models. "A.I. companies are locked in an arms race for quality human content — and that pressure has fueled an industrial-scale ‘data laundering’ economy," said Ben Lee, Reddit's Chief Legal Officer.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
New York Times
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Alibaba unveils Quark AI Glasses and a new AI Chat Assistant based on its Qwen models

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

ChatGPT Atlas carries significant security risks, OpenAI warns

AI in practice

Apple seeks AI researchers for reasoning even as its own study questions current models

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Reddit sets trap to catch Perplexity scraping its data from Google Search

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

The long-predicted deepfake dystopia has arrived with Sora 2

AI in practice

Anthropic claims to lower the entry barrier for advanced AI models with Claude Haiku 4.5

AI research

OpenAI says GPT-5 shows 30 percent less political bias than previous models

Google News