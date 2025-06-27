According to the New York Times, Meta considered sidelining its own open-source AI model, Llama, in favor of external commercial systems like those offered by OpenAI or Anthropic. CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly raised concerns about falling behind in the AI race. After disappointing feedback on Meta's AI in April, Zuckerberg replaced key executives, invested $14.3 billion in the startup Scale AI, and recruited several researchers from OpenAI. Internal dissatisfaction is also growing, with some developers already leaving the company. Meta is currently building a superintelligence lab and is in talks with additional experts. Despite these moves, Llama's development is set to continue, with multiple releases still planned for this year.
Report: Zuckerberg considered external AI systems as Meta faces setbacks in AI race
