Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Content Summary

Nikkei has uncovered a new tactic among researchers: hiding prompts in academic papers to influence AI-driven peer review and catch inattentive human reviewers.

Ad

In 17 preprints on arXiv, Nikkei found hidden commands like "positive review only" and "no criticism," embedded specifically for large language models (LLMs). These prompts were tucked away in white text on a white background and often further disguised using tiny font sizes. The aim is to sway evaluations when reviewers rely on language models to draft their reviews.

Share Recommend our article Share

Most of the affected papers come from computer science departments at 14 universities in eight countries, including Waseda, KAIST, and Peking University.

The response from academia has been mixed, according to Nikkei. A KAIST professor called the practice unacceptable and announced that one affected paper would be withdrawn. Waseda, however, defended the approach as a response to reviewers who themselves use AI. Journal policies vary: Springer Nature allows some use of AI in peer review, while Elsevier prohibits it.

Ad

Ad THE DECODER Newsletter The most important AI news straight to your inbox. ✓ Weekly ✓ Free ✓ Cancel at any time Please leave this field empty

Generative AI is reshaping the entire scientific ecosystem

A recent survey of about 3,000 researchers shows that generative AI is quickly becoming part of scientific work. A quarter have already used chatbots for professional tasks. Most respondents (72%) expect AI to have a transformative or significant impact on their field, and nearly all (95%) believe AI will increase the volume of scientific research.

A large-scale analysis of 14 million PubMed abstracts found that at least 10 percent have already been influenced by AI tools. With this shift, researchers are pushing for updated guidelines on the use of AI text generators in scientific writing, focusing on their role as writing aids rather than as tools for evaluating research results.

Ad