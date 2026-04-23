Researchers warn US politics is repeating its ChatGPT mistake with world models

The next phase of AI development is moving beyond text and into the physical world. Researchers warn that US policymakers don't yet grasp the scale of what's coming, while China is already pulling ahead in robotics.

While large language models predict the next word in a sentence, so-called world models predict what might happen in a physical environment. They analyze multimodal data from video, images, text, audio, and other sensors to understand three-dimensional spaces. Researchers believe the technology could be just as transformative as large language models. Some, like AI pioneer Yann LeCun, see world models as a core building block for advanced AI.

The applications range from robotics for warehouses and homes to molecular environment simulation for drug development and autonomous driving. The umbrella term for all of this is "Physical AI."

But policymakers are falling behind, researchers warn in a Politico feature. Russell Wald, director of the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, recalls warning Congress about large language models before ChatGPT launched in 2022 - and being ignored. He sees the same pattern repeating with world models, noting that many lawmakers don't even know what a world model is.