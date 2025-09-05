AI research
Maximilian Schreiner

RoboBallet uses AI to choreograph multiple industrial robots for safe and efficient teamwork

Sora prompted by THE DECODER
RoboBallet uses AI to choreograph multiple industrial robots for safe and efficient teamwork
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Researchers at Google DeepMind, Intrinsic, and UCL have developed an AI that can coordinate multiple industrial robots safely and efficiently. The approach marks an early step toward replacing the complex, time-consuming process of manual robot programming.

Ad

Researchers from Google DeepMind Robotics, robotics company Intrinsic, and University College London (UCL) have introduced an AI method called "RoboBallet" to solve the problem of manual robot programming. According to Alphabet-owned Intrinsic, programming the world’s 4.3 million industrial robots currently takes over 100 million hours—a figure that resets whenever tasks or layouts change. The research, published in Science Robotics, aims to enable fully automated, collision-free coordination for multiple robots.

AI training replaces manual programming

The team’s approach uses a graph neural network (GNN) trained with reinforcement learning. Robots, tasks, and obstacles are represented as nodes in a graph, which lets the system model complex relationships between them. By practicing in millions of simulated scenarios, the AI learns to find optimized, collision-free paths for the robots. The researchers say it only needs CAD files and a rough task description to get started.

In lab tests, RoboBallet outperformed traditional methods and expert-designed solutions by about 25 percent. According to Intrinsic, the efficiency gains scale with the number of robots: when increasing from four to eight robots, the average task completion time fell by 60 percent.

Ad
Ad

Torsten Kroeger, Chief Science Officer at Intrinsic, calls the technology a critical step toward adaptive, highly efficient planning in manufacturing. The goal is for humans to define only the high-level tasks, while the system figures out the optimal sequence, assigns actions, and generates collision-free paths for every robot. Paired with AI-driven perception, this could eventually make real-time re-planning possible.

The system hasn’t yet been tested on a real production line. Current limitations include an inability to handle robots with different capabilities or tasks that require a strict order.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Researchers from Google DeepMind, Intrinsic, and UCL have developed "RoboBallet," an AI system that coordinates multiple industrial robots using a graph neural network trained through reinforcement learning, requiring only CAD files and a general task description.
  • In simulations, RoboBallet outperformed conventional and expert-designed approaches by about 25 percent, and when scaling from four to eight robots, the average task completion time dropped by 60 percent.
  • While the technology could automate and optimize robot coordination in manufacturing, it has not yet been tested on real production lines and currently cannot handle robots with differing abilities or tasks that require a strict order.
Sources
Intrinsic
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

Tencent open sources two high-performing translation models

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

Prime Intellect launches an open platform for reinforcement learning environments

AI research

LLMs struggle with clinical reasoning and are just matching patterns, study finds

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

RoboBallet uses AI to choreograph multiple industrial robots for safe and efficient teamwork

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Microsoft presents its first large AI models and signals greater independence from OpenAI

AI and society

Google downplays AI's environmental impact in new study

AI in practice

Deepseek’s first hybrid model V3.1 surpasses its R1 reasoning model on benchmarks

Google News