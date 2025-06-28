Runway launches a new platform that lets users create text-adventure games

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Runway is launching a new platform called "Game Worlds" next week, letting users create text-based adventure games using written input and AI-generated images. The company plans to slowly expand the platform's features. CEO Cristóbal Valenzuela says Runway is in talks with game companies to use their data for training AI models and to explore ways to apply its technology in game development. Valenzuela also notes that game developers are currently adopting AI faster than film studios. Game Worlds is available at play.runwayml.com.