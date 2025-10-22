Runway lets select partners fine-tune its video models

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Runway is letting selected pilot partners fine-tune its generative video models for specific use cases like robotics, education, life sciences, and architecture. The company says its standard models often assume general use cases and fail in real-world tasks. The new tool aims to fix this by allowing easier customization with less data and less computing power. Broader access is expected later. Early access is available via the Runway website.