Runway's new Gen-3 Alpha Turbo video model is 7x faster at half the cost

AI video generation company Runway has released a new version of its Gen-3 Alpha model, which debuted in June. Runway claims the "Turbo" model offers comparable performance to the original in many use cases, while being significantly faster and cheaper.

According to Runway, Gen-3 Alpha Turbo sets a new standard for efficient high-resolution video production and enables "near real-time interactivity." The Turbo model is available on all Runway plans, including free trials for new users.

Less dynamic but more stable and faster

Runway user Erik Luo compared both models and shared his findings on X. Luo reports that the basic model handles dynamic movements better but is more prone to distortions. For simpler, more stable movements, the turbo model performs better with fewer motion artifacts.

However, Luo found the basic model significantly outperforms the turbo version for complex movements and changes. In an example prompt "The dragon breathes fire out of its mouth," the normal model produced a much more impressive fire effect than the turbo model.

Luo also noted the turbo model stays closer to the original image, while the basic model is more creative. He suggests the turbo model may be preferable for certain scenarios due to its greater stability.

Overall, Luo concludes the new Turbo model is a valuable addition to Gen-3. He recommends using Turbo for shots requiring simple movements, more stability, closer adherence to the original image, or faster iteration. The basic model remains better suited for complex movements and more creative results.

Runway says it plans further improvements to the model, control mechanisms, and real-time interactive capabilities.

