Salesforce CEO celebrates AI automation

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff touts AI productivity gains - "4,000 less heads" needed in support.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is celebrating the impact of AI on the company, describing recent advances as "the most exciting thing that's happened in the last nine months for Salesforce." In a podcast interview with investor Logan Bartlett, Benioff said that thanks to AI-driven productivity gains, he now needs "4,000 less heads" in customer support.

Salesforce stands out in Silicon Valley for Benioff's open enthusiasm about what he calls "radical augmentation" of the workforce through automation. While other tech CEOs still express regret over job cuts, Benioff is vocal about the shift. Since 2023, Salesforce has cut around 9,000 jobs (about 8,000 last year and another 1,000 in 2024), and just this week notified 262 employees in San Francisco of layoffs, according to a state filing. In June, Benioff told Bloomberg that AI already handles "50 percent" of the work at Salesforce.

