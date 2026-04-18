Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff says APIs are the new UI for AI agents

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff says the API is the new UI. With "Headless 360", the company is opening up its entire platform, including Agentforce and Slack, through APIs, the Model Context Protocol (MCP, an interface that connects AI models to external data sources), and a Command Line Interface (CLI) for text-based control.

In the agentic enterprise, the conversation is the interface. Salesforce

Benioff writes that browsers are no longer needed because the API itself becomes the user interface. AI agents can tap into data, workflows, and tasks directly through Slack, voice, or other channels. Benioff promises faster development cycles and a fully agent-driven approach.

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The move puts into practice a theory OpenAI CEO Sam Altman laid out in February 2026: every company is now an API company, "whether they want to be or not." Altman argued that traditional user interfaces are losing value as AI agents increasingly access services on their own.