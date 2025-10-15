Salesforce expands AI partnerships with OpenAI and Anthropic

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Salesforce is deepening its AI collaborations with both OpenAI and Anthropic. OpenAI's models, including GPT‑5, are being integrated into Agentforce 360 and made accessible through ChatGPT. This setup will let Salesforce customers retrieve sales data, review conversations, and generate Tableau analyses directly within ChatGPT.

At the same time, Anthropic is expanding its partnership with Salesforce to serve regulated industries. Its Claude model will be embedded into Agentforce and Slack, operating under Salesforce's trust layer for data security. Salesforce also announced the global rollout of Agentforce 360, a unified platform designed to connect people, AI agents, and data in one environment.

