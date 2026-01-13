Salesforce releases new AI slackbot based on Anthropic's Claude

Salesforce has launched a new Slackbot built on Anthropic's Claude AI model. According to co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Parker Harris, the company is also testing alternatives. The AI assistant lives directly inside Slack and can search data across Slack, Salesforce, Google Drive, Box, and Atlassian's Confluence. It uses context from conversations, files, and channels to answer questions, create content, and prepare meetings, while respecting existing access rights and permissions.

Slackbot is now available for Business+ and Enterprise+ customers, with a gradual rollout running through February. Down the road, Slackbot will also be able to work with Agentforce and other AI agents.

