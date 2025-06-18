AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Sam Altman claims that Meta offers $100 million signing bonuses to OpenAI researchers

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly offering OpenAI researchers signing bonuses of up to $100 million and even higher annual salaries as part of a major recruitment push. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman criticized these tactics on the "Uncapped" podcast with his brother Jack Altman, saying that such offers ultimately undermine Meta's company culture. Altman argued that Meta puts too much focus on money instead of mission and meaningful work, and noted that no one at OpenAI has accepted the offers so far. He also said Meta's previous AI projects have not lived up to expectations and described the company as not especially innovative.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly now personally recruiting researchers for a superintelligence team. A key part of this strategy is an acqui-hire of Scale AI, the data labeling and infrastructure company, for nearly $15 billion.

Sources
Podcast
