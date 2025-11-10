Sam Altman predicts AI will create flawless poetry, but no one will care

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman believes that AI will eventually master poetry, reaching what he calls a "10 out of 10" human level. Still, he thinks this achievement won't resonate with most people. Altman argues that what gives art its value is its human origin. Even if an AI writes a technically flawless poem, it will likely be missing a genuine emotional core.

Ad

Altman draws a parallel to chess: although machines now consistently outperform people, players still prefer to compete against other humans. The fun comes from measuring yourself against another person, not a computer. Watching two AIs play is just not that interesting for most viewers.

Altman has said before that as AI-generated text and images become more common, people will start to value content from real humans even more. "My directional bet would be that human-created, human-endorsed, human-curated content all goes up in value dramatically," Altman said.

Ad