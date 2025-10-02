AI and society
Matthias Bastian

Sam Altman says OpenAI would shut down Sora app if users' lives don't improve

OpenAI
Sam Altman says OpenAI would shut down Sora app if users' lives don't improve
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

OpenAI has launched Sora, a new app that lets users create and share short videos using the Sora 2 video model.

Ad

The app targets anyone looking for personalized, easy-to-watch content. One standout feature, called "Cameo," lets people insert themselves or friends directly into AI-generated clips.

Critics warn app could unleash flood of "AI slop"

The app quickly drew criticism from the AI community, with critics warning about "AI "slop"—generic, low-value content designed to maximize engagement while lacking creativity or substance. Like TikTok and similar platforms, Sora's format relies on algorithms that optimize for quick reactions, leading to content that often feels interchangeable and shallow.

AI copyright critic Ed Newton-Rex isn't impressed with Sora, joining others who warn the app might flood feeds with low-quality, pointless AI videos. | Image: via X

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman saw the criticism coming. In a statement, he warned about "a degenerate case of AI video generation in which we all get sucked into an RL-optimized junk feed." RL-optimized refers to reinforcement learning algorithms that maximize user engagement, often sacrificing quality and diversity.

Ad
Ad

Altman acknowledges the risk is real, but says OpenAI is actively working to avoid it. Rather than chasing short-term engagement, he explains that Sora is designed to prioritize long-term user satisfaction. According to Altman, users will be able to tailor their feeds to match their mood, interests, or specific goals. The app is intended to help people achieve what he describes as their true goals, whether that's getting fit, starting a business, or "be more connected to your friends."

Same mechanics, different promise

Yet Sora uses many of the same features that draw criticism on other platforms: heavy personalization, emotional triggers, and social sharing tools. These are known to encourage addictive behavior. While OpenAI claims Sora supports long-term goals, its design centers on short-form video and quick feedback loops.

Altman says OpenAI will watch closely to see how Sora affects people's lives. If most users don't experience real, positive changes in their quality of life, he says the company will consider "far-reaching measures," including shutting down the app entirely.

Success, according to Altman, means "the majority of users, looking back on the past 6 months, should feel that their life is better for using Sora that it would have been if they hadn't." If that's not the case, Altman says OpenAI would make "significant changes," and if they can't fix the problem, they would even "discontinue offering the service."

But Altman hedges his bets in the same breath. He acknowledges that some people might just want to scroll endlessly, even if it hurts them. "And if you truly just want to doom scroll and be angry, then ok, we'll help you with that," he said, effectively putting the responsibility back on users—much like every other social media platform.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Recommendation
AI and society

Studio Ghibli founder Hayao Miyazaki's viral AI criticism lacks crucial context

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • OpenAI has launched Sora, an app that lets users create and share AI-generated short videos, including a "Cameo" feature that places users or their friends as main characters in the clips.
  • Members of the AI community have raised concerns that Sora mostly produces "AI slop," meaning generic, superficial content designed to maximize reactions but offering little real value.
  • OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has publicly recognized the risk of addictive content feeds and says the company will monitor Sora closely, with the option to shut the app down if it develops in a negative direction.
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice
Update

OpenAI unveils Sora 2 video model with realistic physics, high-quality audio, and a new social app

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

OpenAI rolls out "High Input Fidelity" for more precise image editing

AI in practice

OpenAI disables Sora video generation as user surge overwhelms servers

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Sam Altman says OpenAI would shut down Sora app if users' lives don't improve

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice
Update

OpenAI unveils Sora 2 video model with realistic physics, high-quality audio, and a new social app

AI in practice

Deepmind says video models for visual tasks could become what LLMs are for text tasks

AI in practice

Sam Altman says scaling up compute is the "literal key" to OpenAI's revenue growth

Google News