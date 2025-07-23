AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Sam Altman warns of "significant, impending fraud crisis" due to AI

Sam Altman warns: AI has already broken common authentication methods – and banks aren’t responding.

“A thing that terrifies me is apparently there are still some financial institutions that will accept a voice print as authentication for you to move a lot of money or do something else — you say a challenge phrase, and they just do it,” said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at a Federal Reserve event. “That is a crazy thing to still be doing… AI has fully defeated most of the ways that people authenticate currently, other than passwords.”

Altman spoke of a “significant, impending fraud crisis” and emphasized that AI-driven voice and video spoofing is already a real risk – with potentially dramatic consequences for the financial sector.

Sam Altman warns of "significant, impending fraud crisis" due to AI

