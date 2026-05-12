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Sam Altman's personal investments face political scrutiny ahead of OpenAI's planned IPO.

The House Oversight Committee, chaired by Republican James Comer, is investigating whether capital from nonprofit organizations is flowing into startups and for-profit companies to artificially inflate their valuations. The findings are expected to inform potential legislation on conflicts of interest and audit practices. Now, Comer has demanded that OpenAI CEO Altman testify by May 22 and also hand over all documents related to the audit committee established after Altman's brief ouster in 2023 to review potential conflicts of interest.

Six attorneys general push SEC to investigate

On top of the congressional probe, six Republican attorneys general from Florida, Montana, Nebraska, Iowa, West Virginia, and Louisiana are calling on the SEC to launch its own review. According to the Wall Street Journal, Altman pressured OpenAI to invest in companies he personally holds stakes in - including the fusion energy startup Helion. The arrangement could boost the value of his own holdings, even when those investments don't necessarily serve OpenAI's best interests.

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The attorneys general warn that these kinds of self-dealing transactions could put state pension funds and retail investors at risk once OpenAI goes public. Their reasoning: with OpenAI's current valuation sitting at roughly $850 billion, the company would quickly be added to major stock indexes and ETFs after an IPO. That means pension funds and everyday investors would automatically hold OpenAI shares and bear the losses if Altman's self-dealing ends up hurting the company.

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OpenAI board chair Bret Taylor defended Altman in court, calling him "transparent" and emphasizing that Altman recused himself from the Helion discussions. Meanwhile, Elon Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI over the company's conversion from a nonprofit to a for-profit entity is still ongoing.