Sam Altman's San Francisco home hit by drive-by shooting just two days after Molotov cocktail attack

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's home in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood has been attacked again. According to an exclusive report by the SF Standard, someone apparently fired a shot at the property from a car early Sunday morning—just two days after a 20-year-old threw a Molotov cocktail at the same house.

According to the police report, a Honda sedan pulled up in front of the property, which stretches from Chestnut Street to Lombard Street, at 1:40 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle had already driven past once before. On the second pass, the passenger reached out the window and apparently fired a shot. Surveillance cameras captured the entire incident along with the license plate of the fleeing vehicle, which led police directly to the suspects.

The San Francisco Police Department announced the arrests of Amanda Tom, 25, and Muhamad Tarik Hussein, 23, on charges of negligent discharge of a firearm. During a search of their home, investigators found three firearms.

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