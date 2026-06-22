Samsung rolls out ChatGPT Enterprise and Codex to employees in South Korea

Samsung Electronics is deploying ChatGPT Enterprise and Codex to all employees in South Korea and everyone in its Device eXperience (DX) division worldwide. According to OpenAI, it's one of the largest enterprise deals in the company's history. Samsung plans to use the tools across research, manufacturing, marketing, and administration.

Codex started as a developer tool for writing and reviewing code. But according to OpenAI, non-developers are increasingly using it to building internal tools and automated workflows. Codex recently got a record-and-replay feature that lets users walk through a workflow once, then has the AI repeat it on its own.

More than five million people use Codex weekly worldwide, according to OpenAI. In South Korea, active users have jumped about 800 percent since February.

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Samsung already supplies OpenAI with memory chips for AI infrastructure. Other Korean customers include LG Electronics, Krafton, Toss, and Seoul National University.