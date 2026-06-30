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San Francisco's AI boom is pricing out six-figure tech workers who can't find rent under $5,000

Matthias Bastian
Matthias Bastian View the LinkedIn Profile of Matthias Bastian
Jun 30, 2026

The AI boom in San Francisco is pushing the cost of living so high that even tech workers pulling six-figure salaries can barely keep up. According to the New York Times, a recruiter earning $180,000 a year and her partner, a software engineer making $185,000, spent three months searching for an apartment under $5,000 a month. They came up empty. The engineer eventually moved to Lake Tahoe. She still lives with roommates for $1,650.

The potential IPOs of OpenAI and Anthropic, each valued at close to a trillion dollars, could concentrate even more wealth among a small group of employees and drive San Francisco prices higher still. Average rent in the city already sits at $3,827. The median home price has hit $1.7 million. Vacancy rates in hot neighborhoods like Marina District and Pacific Heights have dropped from 13 percent in 2020 to about 3 percent.

Venture capitalist Deedy Das of Menlo Ventures recently described a new AI elite of roughly 10,000 people worth more than $20 million each. OpenAI alone reportedly created 75 multimillionaires last fall, each receiving around $30 million.

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Source: New York Times