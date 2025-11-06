Sandbar claims its finger-worn AI device is the new 'mouse for voice'

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Another startup is taking a shot at AI hardware. This time with a voice-controlled wearable ring designed for everyday use.

US-based startup Sandbar has unveiled the Stream Ring, a device that turns spoken thoughts into text and can organize them on request. The company describes it as a "mouse for voice", a speech input device meant to open the door to a new mode of interaction, much like the computer mouse once did.

The ring includes a microphone, a capacitive sensor that activates interaction, and a built-in AI connection - but it doesn’t listen continuously. Instead, users press or tap the sensor to record their thoughts by speaking or even whispering into the ring. Sandbar deliberately positions the Stream Ring as an alternative to always-on devices like "Friend AI."

Audio recordings are transcribed directly and managed through the accompanying Stream app. The ring also doubles as a media controller and is waterproof, with a battery life of about one day.

Its AI functions rely on several large language models, selected dynamically based on the current task. Processing happens partly on the ring itself, partly on the smartphone, and partly in the cloud. On request, the AI can even reply using a synthetic version of the wearer’s own voice, generated with models from ElevenLabs. According to Sandbar, 60 percent of test users use the ring for longer conversations with the AI, 20 percent for note-taking, and another 20 percent for quick questions.

The Stream Ring is available now for preorder at prices between $249 and $299, with shipping planned for summer 2026. The purchase includes a three-month trial of the paid Pro version, after that, the subscription costs $10 per month.

