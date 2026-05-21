SAP taps Mistral AI to help customers migrate legacy software

SAP is using Mistral AI models to smooth out the migration to S/4HANA, its current core enterprise software for accounting, procurement, and logistics.

At Swiss Federal Railways (SBB), a multilingual RAG chatbot fields questions from 30,000 employees about the software switch. It pulls from internal docs, picks up on technical abbreviations, and hands off unanswered questions to human experts. Their replies get fed back into the system automatically, according to SAP and Mistral.

The AI runs on SAP infrastructure in Europe. No data crosses regional borders, both companies say. The partnership kicked off in June 2024 and grew in October. But user groups note that most SAP customers are still just kicking the tires on AI. Limited cloud adoption and tangled licensing remain real blockers.

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