Self-improving AI startup Recursive Superintelligence pulls in $500 million just four months after founding

Recursive Superintelligence, a four-month-old AI startup, has raised at least $500 million at a $4 billion pre-money valuation. GV (formerly Google Ventures) led the round, with Nvidia joining in, according to the Financial Times. The round was so oversubscribed that Recursive could end up pulling in as much as $1 billion.

The founding team includes Richard Socher, former chief scientist at Salesforce, and Tim Rocktäschel, an AI professor at University College London and previously principal scientist at Google Deepmind. The roughly 20-person team also features former OpenAI researchers along with alumni from Google and Meta.

Recursive Superintelligence, which hasn't officially launched yet, wants to build an AI system that keeps improving itself without any human involvement. For now, the concept remains in the research phase and hasn't been tested over long stretches of time, the FT reports. Many researchers see this kind of recursive self-improvement as the key to reaching superintelligence: AI that far surpasses human capabilities.

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