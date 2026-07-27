Shared Claude chats were reportedly showing up in search engines

Search engines briefly indexed shared Claude conversations, making them visible to anyone. Users on Reddit found thousands of shared chats with Anthropic's AI chatbot through a simple Google search ( site:claude.ai/share ). The "Share with link" feature apparently lacked a noindex tag, which tells search engines not to include pages in their results. OpenAI made the same mistake last year and later removed the feature.

Some of the publicly accessible chats reportedly contained crypto keys and legal queries. Anthropic appears to have responded quickly, and the Google results disappeared soon after. On Bing and Brave Search, though, the chats stayed visible longer. Users can review and manage their shared conversations under Settings -> Privacy -> Shared Chats .

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