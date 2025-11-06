AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Siri will get a Gemini-powered brain transplant as Apple bets on Google to close its generative gap

GPT-Image-1 prompted by THE DECODER
Siri will get a Gemini-powered brain transplant as Apple bets on Google to close its generative gap
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Apple is reportedly close to finalizing a major licensing deal with Google that would bring the Gemini language model to Siri, according to Bloomberg. The agreement, valued at about $1 billion per year, would give Apple access to Gemini's capabilities to power core functions of its voice assistant.

Ad

At the center of this plan are new "summarizer and planner" features - the ability to efficiently collect, condense, and organize complex information. The Gemini model Apple intends to use reportedly has around 1.2 trillion parameters, making it far more powerful than the 150-billion-parameter cloud AI Apple currently employs. The move follows internal setbacks that caused Apple to miss the initial wave of generative AI adoption.

The new Siri, internally known as "Glenwood" and marketed under the codename "Linwood," is scheduled to debut with iOS 26.4 in spring 2026. The project is led by Mike Rockwell, who also heads Vision Pro development, and Craig Federighi, Apple's software chief. Some Siri components will continue to rely on Apple's own AI technology.

Even though Google is providing the model, it will run on Apple's servers. According to Bloomberg, all user data will remain entirely separate from Google's infrastructure. The integration is designed to happen quietly in the background, and Apple does not plan to publicly market the Google name - unlike the long-standing deal that makes Google the default search engine in Safari.

Ad
Ad

Apple is still building toward its own models

Before settling on Google, Apple reportedly explored partnerships with OpenAI (ChatGPT) and Anthropic (Claude) but ultimately chose Gemini. Earlier talks about embedding Gemini as a full chatbot failed, and Google's search service is not part of the current agreement.

In the long run, Apple intends to rely on its own AI models again. A 1-trillion-parameter model is already in development and could be ready for consumer devices as soon as next year. The company hopes the system will eventually reach Gemini-level quality. However, Apple has lost several key AI researchers to Meta in recent months, which could slow progress.

In China, Apple will reportedly take a different approach. Gemini is unlikely to be used there, instead, Apple plans to deploy its in-house models filtered through an additional Alibaba mechanism required by Chinese regulators. The company is also considering a separate partnership with local AI firm Baidu.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Apple is nearing a $1 billion-per-year licensing deal with Google to use the Gemini language model in Siri, aiming to introduce advanced summarizing and planning functions in a major Siri update set for release with iOS 26.4 in spring 2026.
  • The integration will rely on Gemini's large-scale AI model running on Apple's own servers, keeping user data separate from Google, and will not include Google's branding or its search service as part of the agreement.
  • While Apple still plans to develop its own AI models—already working on a 1-trillion-parameter system—it faces delays due to key staff departures and will use a different approach in China, relying on in-house models filtered by Alibaba or considering a partnership with Baidu.
Sources
Bloomberg
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

Google Gemini is everything Siri never was

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Siri will get a Gemini-powered brain transplant as Apple bets on Google to close its generative gap

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society
Comment

OpenAI and Microsoft call AGI pointless, then make it the linchpin of billion-dollar deals

AI in practice

Google leans on token metrics, not revenue, adding to bubble talk about AI growth

AI and society

OpenAI restructures under new foundation, Microsoft takes 27 percent stake

Google News