Snap and LinkedIn are fighting back against a flood of low-quality AI content

Snap is pulling AI-generated videos from its Spotlight recommendations. As "low-quality, repetitive, AI-generated content" spreads across the internet, Snap wants to keep Spotlight focused on "authentic creativity from real people," it says. Wholly AI-generated videos are no longer eligible for recommendation as of this month. Videos edited with Snapchat's own AI tools are still allowed but will carry transparency labels. Spotlight contributors have grown by more than 120 percent, though Snap hasn't said how much AI content drove that increase.

Snap isn't alone. A Kapwing study found that 21 percent of YouTube Shorts are already AI-generated, and Instagram and Facebook likely face similar numbers. OpenAI's social video app Sora flopped. LinkedIn is drowning in AI-generated junk and has rolled out a dedicated "AI slop" reporting button. The button is vulnerable to misuse, though, and requires users to know how to spot "AI slop" properly.

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