Snap partners with Perplexity AI in a $400 million deal to bring AI search to Snapchat by 2026

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Snap has signed a $400 million partnership with Perplexity AI to make its AI search engine the default option inside Snapchat starting in 2026. In addition to the existing "My AI" chatbot, Perplexity will be available to users worldwide. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel says the deal could open the door to future partnerships with other AI providers.

The agreement includes a mix of cash and equity and will be recognized as revenue beginning in 2026. Perplexity, which now serves more than 20 million users, is currently facing lawsuits over alleged terms-of-service violations from both Amazon and Reddit.

