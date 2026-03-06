Softbank seeks record $40 billion loan to fund OpenAI stake

Anyone worried about an AI bubble now has more reason for concern: Softbank is looking to borrow up to $40 billion, primarily to finance its stake in OpenAI, Bloomberg reports. If the deal goes through, it would be the largest pure dollar borrowing in the Japanese conglomerate's history. The bridge loan would run for about twelve months, with four banks—including JPMorgan Chase—underwriting it. Negotiations are still ongoing.

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son is making a massive bet on artificial intelligence. Beyond the $30 billion earmarked for OpenAI, the company has already poured over $30 billion into the startup and held roughly eleven percent of its shares as of late December. To fund these investments, SoftBank sold off Nvidia shares, among other assets.

The scale of AI-related borrowing is becoming hard to ignore. According to the Financial Times, OpenAI's partners have racked up a combined debt of around $96 billion. Bank of America data shows the five major tech companies took on $121 billion in new debt—four times the usual amount. The Bank of England flagged growing risks at the end of 2025, noting that only three percent of consumers actually pay for AI services so far.

