Some Anthropic staffers are poised to become millionaires this month

Anthropic employees are about to get rich. The company is giving current and former staffers who have been with the company for at least two years a chance to cash out up to 20 percent of their shares—capped at $2 million per person. Anthropic will buy back the shares at its latest $61.5 billion valuation, matching the price from its March funding round. The buyback, worth several hundred million dollars in total, is expected to wrap up by the end of the month, according to The Information. Anthropic, founded by former OpenAI researchers, now has more than 800 employees.

Ad