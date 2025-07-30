AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

Some Meta employees fear being sidelined as Zuckerberg reshuffles teams for AI progress

Sora prompted by THE DECODER
Some Meta employees fear being sidelined as Zuckerberg reshuffles teams for AI progress
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Meta is spending billions to build a "superintelligence" unit and is aggressively hiring top AI researchers with massive compensation packages. In just a month, Apple has lost four core AI team members to Meta, but the new startup Thinking Machines Lab, founded by former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, has so far resisted Meta's offers.

Ad

The latest to jump ship is Bowen Zhang, a leading multimodal AI researcher, who is leaving Apple for Meta's superintelligence team. He joins Ruoming Pang, the former head of Apple's Foundation Models group, along with Tom Gunter and Mark Lee. That brings the tally to four key Apple AI researchers who have switched to Meta in just a few weeks.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has broadened his recruiting beyond Apple, targeting Google DeepMind, OpenAI, and Safe Superintelligence, and is now pursuing talent from Thinking Machines Lab. According to WIRED, Meta has made offers to more than a dozen of Murati's roughly 50 employees, including at least one compensation package worth over $1 billion across several years. So far, no one at the company has accepted.

Meta's superintelligence group runs like a startup

The new hires are joining Meta's superintelligence unit, which Zuckerberg wants to operate like a startup inside the company. The group has its own building at Meta's Menlo Park campus, works in isolation from other teams, and has access to all of Meta's resources. Alexandr Wang, co-founder of Scale AI, and Nat Friedman, former CEO of GitHub, are leading the effort and working closely with Zuckerberg.

Ad
Ad

Even inside Meta, the project's actual strategy is kept under wraps. One insider described it as a high-stakes "Manhattan Project" for AI, with huge spending and little visibility into what the outcome will be.

The rise of the superintelligence group is also creating tension within Meta. Some employees, especially in generative AI, worry about being sidelined or replaced. Internally, there's a sense that Zuckerberg is reshuffling teams to accelerate the company's AI efforts.

Meta is making open source a central part of its strategy, aiming to turn core AI infrastructure into a commodity and challenge closed systems like ChatGPT. Behind the scenes, however, things have not gone smoothly. The company's Llama models have underwhelmed. Llama 4 was released too soon, and the larger Behemoth model remains on hold after failing to meet quality standards. The Financial Times reports that Meta now lets internal teams use outside models, which is unusual for a company aiming to lead in AI. As one ex-employee put it, speed is the goal, but Meta's own models are the bottleneck.

Investors watch for another Metaverse scenario

Despite the uncertainty, Meta's stock is up 20 percent since the start of the year, signaling investor confidence in Zuckerberg's AI push. Still, analysts caution that costs could spiral. BNP Paribas puts Meta's extra research spending on superintelligence between $1.5 and $3.5 billion per year, and in April, Meta raised its annual investment plan to as much as $72 billion.

Brent Thill from Jefferies sees the hiring spree as a sign of urgency, but warns it could squeeze profits. Without a clear commercial plan, some analysts expect investors may lose patience.

Recommendation
AI and society

US think tank warns of "reverse brain drain" in China's AI sector

Zuckerberg has faced this kind of scrutiny before. He rebranded the company as Meta in 2021 and invested heavily in the "Metaverse," but the virtual world never lived up to expectations, and Meta's stock hit a six-year low. With the new push for superintelligence, Zuckerberg is trying to avoid repeating the same mistakes. Whether his all-star team can actually deliver remains to be seen.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Meta has aggressively recruited top AI researchers from Apple, luring four key team members—including multimodal specialist Bowen Zhang—with massive compensation offers as part of its push to build a "superintelligence" unit.
  • The new group operates like an internal startup, runs separately from other Meta teams, and is led by prominent tech figures, but faces internal tensions and struggles with its own AI models, leading some teams to use outside tools instead.
  • Meta's stock is up 20 percent this year amid heavy investment in AI, but analysts warn of rising costs and draw parallels to the company's costly Metaverse pivot, questioning whether this new initiative will deliver results.
Sources
Bloomberg WIRED FT
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

Meta tests chatbots with proactive messaging to boost retention

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Meta launches AI video editing but holds back on full features for now

AI research

Zuckerberg forms elite AI team to catch up with competitors

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Some Meta employees fear being sidelined as Zuckerberg reshuffles teams for AI progress

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

OpenAI’s math breakthrough might also mean AI is getting better at knowing its own limits

AI in practice
Update

Google DeepMind's Gemini wins Mathematical Olympiad gold using only natural language

AI in practice

OpenAI launches new ChatGPT agent that automates complex tasks for Pro, Plus, and Team

Google News