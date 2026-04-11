Someone threw a Molotov cocktail at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's home in the middle of the night

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Someone threw a Molotov cocktail at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's home at 3:45 a.m. In response, Altman published a personal blog post admitting past mistakes and comparing the AI industry's power struggles to the "Ring of Power."

According to Altman, the Molotov cocktail bounced off the house, and nobody was hurt. He believes the incident is tied to a recently published critical profile of him, one he initially called "incendiary" and didn't take seriously enough.

Altman, who has raised billions of dollars largely on the strength of his rhetoric and who is the driving force behind the "AI will change everything" narrative, now admits he's been "thinking that I have underestimated the power of words and narratives."

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Altman used the post to lay out his broader views on AI, many of which he has stated before: the technology needs to be democratized, and no small group of companies should control it. People's fear of AI is valid, he wrote, and society may be going through the biggest shift in a long time, perhaps the biggest ever. He also sees an urgent need for a "society-wide response" to the threats AI poses, he argued, including new policies to manage what he expects will be a "difficult economic transition."

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Altman also acknowledged mistakes, including being "conflict-averse, which has caused great pain for me and OpenAI," and mishandling the former OpenAI board situation. He recognized that OpenAI is now a major platform, not a startup, and needs to "operate in a more predictable way."

Altman says he's proud of resisting Elon Musk's push for one-sided control over OpenAI and that, against all odds, they built powerful AI, raised the capital for infrastructure, and shipped secure services at scale. Many companies claim to change the world; OpenAI actually did, according to Altman.

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One AGI to…

Altman compared the AI industry's internal conflicts to a "ring of power" dynamic: once you've seen AGI, you can't stop trying to control it.

The only solution I can come up with is to orient towards sharing the technology with people broadly, and for no one to have the ring. The two obvious ways to do this are individual empowerment and making sure democratic system stays in control. Ad DEC_D_Incontent-2 Sam Altman

OpenAI wants to "be a voice and a stakeholder," he said, "but not to have all the power." According to Altman, OpenAI plans to work within the democratic process, even when it's "messy and slower than we'd like."

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He called on the industry to tone down the rhetoric and "have fewer explosions in fewer homes, figuratively and literally." The call comes not only after the attack on his home, but also as tensions between OpenAI, Anthropic, and the Pentagon have recently escalated over military AI use.

As for the New Yorker article that allegedly triggered the attack—the one Altman initially called "incendiary"—it was based on years of reporting and conversations with more than 100 people. Many of the most critical details came from Altman himself in direct exchanges with journalists, including his admission that his "vibes" didn't line up with traditional AI safety thinking. He later walked back the word "incendiary" on X, calling it a "bad word choice" after a "tough day." As of now, there's no information about who carried out the attack or why.