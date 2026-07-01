SpaceX shows investors a slim AI smartphone prototype powered by xAI technology

SpaceX showed investors a prototype of a slim, smartphone-like device that would integrate AI tech from Elon Musk's xAI, the Wall Street Journal reports. The device is supposed to be thinner than an iPhone, run its own operating system, and use a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip. SpaceX told investors the project is still in its early stages. Whether the device actually gets built remains unclear.

Musk is reportedly chasing the idea of an "everything app" modeled after Chinese super-apps like WeChat. The device could also reduce his dependence on Apple and Google, whose platforms currently host his xAI chatbot.

OpenAI is also working on its own AI devices. The current front-runner is reportedly an AI smartphone that also focuses on software. An AI agent would handle all smartphone tasks for the user. OpenAI is also testing more unusual form factors, such as a pin, a smart speaker, or a digital voice recorder.

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