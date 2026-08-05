SpaceX’s ambitious compute goals could require over two million Nvidia Rubin GPUs

Musk shared the target during SpaceX's Q2 earnings call. By the end of 2027, capacity should be closer to ten gigawatts than five, he said. The company currently sits at 1.4 gigawatts, according to its quarterly report. SpaceX plans to build on Nvidia's upcoming Vera Rubin platform, which Musk called the best architecture available. The existing Colossus clusters run on Nvidia's H100, GB200, and GB300 systems.

SpaceX wants to grow its compute capacity more than fivefold by the end of 2027, finishing the year above two gigawatts of power, according to Elon Musk. The entire buildout will run on Nvidia chips.

SpaceX's IPO filings put the current and planned Colossus buildout at roughly 100,000 H100, 110,000 GB200, and 110,000 GB300 processors, plus at least 220,000 more planned GB300 units. That's about 540,000 GPUs total. The new capacity target would push the math well past one million Rubin GPUs. If the entire expansion used Vera Rubin, the number could exceed two million. SpaceX hasn't said how much of the buildout will actually be Rubin.

Musk's AI company xAI merged into SpaceX in February 2026 through a deal funded mostly with stock. The transaction valued SpaceX at $1 trillion and xAI at $250 billion, for a combined $1.25 trillion. Long-term, Musk wants to run data centers in orbit.

SpaceXAI revenue triples but losses remain steep

SpaceX's AI segment, which includes xAI and X, posted $2.56 billion in revenue during Q2 2026 alongside an operating loss of $1.26 billion. In Q1, the segment had lost $2.47 billion on just $818 million in revenue. For the first half of 2026, operating losses in the segment totaled $3.73 billion.

Most of the revenue jump didn't come from Grok. It came from new cloud contracts that lease out Colossus compute capacity. A single unnamed AI customer accounted for roughly $1.52 billion of that revenue. That customer is likely Anthropic.

Competitors spread their compute across more providers. Anthropic uses AWS Trainium, Nvidia GPUs, and Google's TPUs to train and run Claude. The company has publicly announced up to five gigawatts of additional AWS infrastructure with Trainium and Graviton systems, plus about 3.5 gigawatts of extra TPU capacity. OpenAI has announced six gigawatts of AMD capacity, at least ten gigawatts of Nvidia capacity, and around two gigawatts of AWS Trainium capacity.