Stability AI launches Brand Studio for brand-consistent image generation
Stability AI, once a major force in open-source AI with its Stable Diffusion image model, is shifting its focus to commercial products. The company's latest release is Brand Studio, a platform built for creative teams that need AI-generated visuals matching their brand identity.
At the core of Brand Studio is "Brand Central," where teams can train their own brand-specific image models and set up campaign templates. A "Producer Mode" turns text descriptions into step-by-step visual production plans and runs them automatically. The platform also includes Curated Model Routing, which picks the best-suited AI model for a given task, whether that's Stable Diffusion or a third-party model. Other additions include "Precision Inpainting" for making targeted edits to specific parts of an image. Brand Studio comes in a free Core version and a paid Enterprise plan.
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