AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Stability AI releases slimmed down Stable Diffusion 3 "medium" for public use on June 12th

Stable Diffusion 3 prompted by Stability AI
Stability AI releases slimmed down Stable Diffusion 3
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Stability AI will release the weights for Stable Diffusion 3 (SD3) medium for public use on Hugging Face on June 12.

Christian Laforte, co-CEO and CTO of Stability AI, made the announcement on stage with AMD CEO Lisa Su at Computex in Taipei.

At two billion parameters, the medium version of SD3 is much smaller than the full Stable Diffusion 3 with eight billion parameters announced in April. But thanks to this more compact size, it should run well locally on PCs with processors like AMD's new Ryzen 300 AI CPUs (see announcement video below) and others.

Stability AI says the model was specifically designed to improve areas where previous models struggled. These include better photorealism, especially for hands and faces, and more robust typography results.

Ad
Ad

In terms of typography, the model is said to outperform larger, state-of-the-art models. While SD3 isn't perfect yet, Laforte says it's a big improvement over previous Stable Diffusion models.

The model should be suitable for both consumers and businesses, and can be fine-tuned with small data sets for specific applications, Stability AI promises. It is designed to pick up nuanced details even from small data sets.

You can sign up for a release notification via the Stability AI "Weights List" or just keep reading The Decoder.

Stability AI is probably holding back the most powerful model because it needs to make money. It's reportedly running out of cash and looking for a buyer.

Although the small British startup has helped AI research in many areas, it hasn't been able to make enough money with its open-source approach to cover the high costs of AI research and development.

Recommendation
AI in practice

OpenAI announces DALL-E 3 with native ChatGPT integration

In particular, Stable Diffusion was a huge leap forward for text-to-image generation, bringing the capability to many applications. But its open-source availability also made it vulnerable to abuse.

Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Stability AI announces the June 12th release of Stable Diffusion 3 (SD3) Medium with 2 billion parameters on Hugging Face. The model runs locally on PCs with consumer processors such as AMD's new Ryzen 300 AI CPUs.
  • SD3 Medium is designed to improve photorealism of hands, faces, and typography, and to better follow prompts. In some areas, such as typography, it outperforms larger state-of-the-art models, but it is not yet perfect.
  • The model is suitable for consumers and businesses, and can be fine-tuned for specific applications. Stability AI is holding back the most powerful model with 8 billion parameters, possibly for economic reasons.
Sources
YouTube
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Microsoft invests more than three billion US dollars in generative AI in Sweden

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Playstation VR 2 to become PC VR headset via adapter in August - but without eye tracking Popular VR battle royale shooter Contractors Showdown finally gets solo mode Fantastic mixed reality racer Track Craft will soon be completely playable in virtual reality MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Nvidia shows AI-powered game assistants and NPCs coming to RTX GPUs with local AI inference

AI in practice

Researchers explore how generative AI could help you feel better

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Stability AI releases slimmed down Stable Diffusion 3 "medium" for public use on June 12th

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

New approach improves AI agents through external 'world knowledge'

AI research

Do large language models really need large context windows?

AI research
Update

Anthropic's AI interpretability research shines a light into the black box of large language models

Google News